India’s largest wireless operator Reliance Jio is planning to build a $950 million data centre in Uttar Pradesh, two people aware of the development told the Hindustan Times. As per the report, the new centre may be powered by Reliance Jio’s own renewable energy plant.

“For the data centre, a 20-acre plot had been allotted to the company, and the project is to cost approximately Rs 7,000 crore,” Minister Sidharth Nath Singh was quoted as saying in a Mint report.

The new plan comes amid the government’s projection that India’s digital economy will grow to $1 trillion by 2025. With the government planning to triple India’s installed power capacity for data centres from the existing 375MW by 2025, there is a $4.9 billion investment opportunity by 2025 to set up data centre infrastructure, the report said.

The move also points to the rise of Uttar Pradesh as a favourable investment destination in the country. An investment of Rs 1,88,000 crore has been made in Uttar Pradesh in the past three and a half years. This includes the previous Rs 10000 crore investment made by Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

-with agency inputs