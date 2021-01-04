Agriculture Reliance Industries says it has no plans to enter contract farming or corporate farming; here's the full statement Updated : January 04, 2021 11:07 AM IST During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Jio’s network has become a lifeline for millions of farmers and others in rural and urban India, the statement said. The conglomerate said that it won’t purchase any agricultural land and it also doesn’t purchase foodgrain directly from farmers. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply