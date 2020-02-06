Associate Partners
Reliance Industries' new hyperlocal store format to aid new commerce initiative

Updated : February 06, 2020 06:35 PM IST

RIL's previously announced new commerce initiative entails on-boarding kirana stores and digitising them via merchant POS machines.
The concept was to leverage the network presence of kirana stores for RIL's e-commerce initiative.
In its new format 'Smart Point' stores, RIL is "using an interplay of delivery through kirana stores and own warehouse," Credit Suisse said.
