Business Reliance Industries' net debt to fall 75% post Vista Equity deal Updated : May 08, 2020 01:57 PM IST Vista Equity Partners, a US-based private equity firm will buy a 2.32 percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore This comes days after private equity firm Silver Lake said it will invest nearly Rs 5,655.75 crore in its digital arm Reliance Jio Platforms Last year, the company had a net debt of Rs 1.61 lakh crore.