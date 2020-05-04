Business Reliance Industries' net debt to fall 67% post Silver Lake deal Updated : May 04, 2020 01:28 PM IST Last year, the company had a net debt of Rs 1.61 lakh crore due to capital expenditure undertaken over the past few years. RIL, on Monday, announced that private equity firm Silver Lake will invest nearly Rs 5,655.75 crore in its digital arm. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365