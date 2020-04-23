Reliance Industries-Facebook can create a 'Super App' to rival Amazon, Walmart, says Kotak Securities

Facebook on Wednesday announced an investment of $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) to buy a 9.99 percent stake in Jio Platforms — a deal that will help Reliance Industries (RIL) cut debt and use WhatsApp to create an Indian e-commerce giant that could rival Amazon and Walmart.

According to a report by Kotak Securities, the collective strength of RIL’s digital connectivity platform and Facebook’s social network along with their combined backbone of data and tech capabilities will open up immense possibilities to provide a whole gamut of products and services to the end-customers in a well-integrated manner — a Super App.

The offerings may include, but not be limited to commerce, payments and fintech services and media and content, it noted.

RIL’s partnership with Facebook will set the stage for the company to commercialize its digital capabilities beyond the connectivity platform and accelerate the rollout of its new commerce venture to further scale up its retail business in a significant way. It also sets the course for deleveraging of RIL’s balance sheet amid apprehensions off delays in its deal with Saudi Aramco, the brokerage firm added.

Kotak has a 'buy' call on RIL, with a target at Rs 1,700 per share.

Facebook has undoubtedly established itself as the largest social engagement platform in India with over 350 million users, another over 400 million on WhatsApp, and a further an over 80 million on Instagram. However, it has been left well behind the competition in developing and scaling up commerce and payment platforms, the report stated.

Similarly, RIL has established itself as the clear market leader in connectivity services with a 388 million subscriber base of Jio and a retail business with the largest network of over 12,000 brick-and-mortar stores. But, it is yet to commercialize its digital ecosystem in a bigger way beyond the traditional offerings.

Kotak believes RIL-FB partnership can tap these opportunities to offer a whole gamut of products and services to the end-users, by capitalizing on their leadership in individual platforms, combined large user base, vast data backbone and robust tech capabilities.

This can be offered through individual new platforms or in an integrated format of a ‘Super App’. The brokerage explores some of these potential large opportunities:

Commerce solution: Jio Platforms, Reliance Retail and WhatsApp have entered into a commercial arrangement to offer an integrated digital solution under JioMarts using WhatsApp, which will connect small merchants, kirana stores and MSMEs, to facilitate B2B as well as B2C commerce in a seamless manner. Reliance Retail can potentially service these merchants through its cash-and-carry outlets and these merchants can, in turn, be used by Reliance Retail to supply products to the end-customers at their doorstep.

Payments and fintech services: FB and JPL may together offer a payment solution along with their connectivity and commerce platforms, which will perhaps allow them to overcome the entrenchment of users in largely payment-focused offerings from the competition. The solution can be gradually scaled up to offer other financial services like EMI loans for commerce transactions, wealth management and insurance.

premium subscription-based content offerings from the competition.