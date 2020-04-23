Business Reliance Industries-Facebook can create a 'Super App' to rival Amazon, Walmart, says Kotak Securities Updated : April 23, 2020 12:00 PM IST Kotak has a 'buy' call on RIL, with a target at Rs 1,700 per share. Kotak believes the RIL-FB partnership provide a whole gamut of products in a well-integrated manner - like a Super App. The offerings may include, but not be limited to commerce, payments and fintech services and media and content, Kotak noted. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365