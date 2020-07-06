Business Reliance Industries crosses $160 billion in market cap Updated : July 06, 2020 06:55 PM IST Reliance shares closed at Rs 1,855 on the NSE on Monday, gaining 3.75 percent for the day. The day’s gain took the market capitalisation of fully paid-up shares of the company to Rs 11.76 lakh crore or $157.7 billion. Of the Indian companies, Reliance Industries is followed by the Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank in terms of market capitalisation. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply