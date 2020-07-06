Reliance Industries crosses $160 billion in market cap

Reliance Industries on Monday crossed Rs 12 trillion ($160 billion) market capitalisation, becoming the first Indian company to reach the milestone.

Reliance shares closed at Rs 1,855 on the NSE on Monday, gaining 3.75 percent for the day. The day’s gain took the market capitalisation of fully paid-up shares of the company to Rs 11.76 lakh crore or $157.7 billion.

ReliancePP, or paid-up shares, closed at Rs 957 on the NSE, gaining 8.6 percent for the day. It took the market capitalisation of 42.26 crore partly paid-up shares of the company to Rs 40,442 crore or $5.4 billion.

The aggregate market capitalisation of Reliance Industries, thus, stands at Rs 12.16 lakh crore or $163.1 billion.

ReliancePP shares issued in recently concluded rights issue have generated over three times returns to investors in just a month. The issue closed on June 4, 2020, when investors had to pay Rs 314.25 to own each of the partly paid-up shares. The PP share is now trading at Rs 957.

Jio Platforms, the digital subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has raised Rs 117,588.45 crore from leading technology investors, including Facebook, Silver Lake Partners (two investments), Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG, L Catterton, PIF and Intel.

Of the Indian companies, Reliance Industries is followed by the Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank in terms of market capitalisation.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd., the parent company of CNBCTV18.com