  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Reliance Industries buys 37.7% stake in textile manufacturer Alok Industries for Rs 250 crore

Updated : February 29, 2020 06:16 PM IST

RIL had jointly with JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Co Ltd bid for acquiring Alok Industries that was auctioned under the insolvency and bankruptcy law by lenders to recover their unpaid loans.
The Ahmedabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had last year approved the joint bid.
Pursuant to this acquisition, RIL will hold 37.7 percent equity share capital of Alok Industries, it added.
Reliance Industries buys 37.7% stake in textile manufacturer Alok Industries for Rs 250 crore

You May Also Like

Bad news for Indians. From April 1, you have to pay $50,000 more for US investor visa

Bad news for Indians. From April 1, you have to pay $50,000 more for US investor visa

SSC to fill 1.4 lakh vacancies in Group B and C by March 2021

SSC to fill 1.4 lakh vacancies in Group B and C by March 2021

Dow Jones plunges 1,000 points as pandemic fears heighten

Dow Jones plunges 1,000 points as pandemic fears heighten

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement