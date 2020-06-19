Business A look at the 11 investments in just 58 days that made RIL debt free Updated : June 19, 2020 12:19 PM IST Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has raised Rs 1.15 crore from 11 tech investors in the past 2 months and Rs 53,124.20 crore from RIL's rights issue. On April 22, Facebook bought 9.99 percent in Jio Platforms for a Rs 43,574 crore investment boosting its efforts to cut debt. The company said that PIF’s investment marks the end of Jio Platforms’ current phase of induction of financial partners. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply