In a bid to help the poor affected by the coronavirus lockdown in the country, Reliance Foundation has started Mission Anna Seva to provide 3 crore meals to those in need.

The foundation has already distributed over 2 crore meals in 16 states and one union territory in the country through its initiative, and plans to scale it further.

“Reliance Foundation has scaled up its meal distribution programme, Mission Anan Seva, to provide over 3 crore meals to marginalised and under-resourced communities across India,” the foundation said in a statement.

“Mission Anna Seva is set to become the largest meal distribution programme ever undertaken by a corporate foundation anywhere globally,” the statement added.

Announcing the initiative, Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani, said: “COVID-19 is an unprecedented pandemic for the world, for India and for humanity. These are difficult times.”

She added: “Through Mission Anna Seva, we will provide over 3 crore meals to marginalised communities and frontline workers across the nation."

Reliance Foundation has also donated Rs 535 crore to various coronavirus relief funds, including the PM CARES fund.