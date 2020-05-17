Business
Reliance Foundation releases music video to thank India's frontline COVID-19 warriors, call for unity
Updated : May 17, 2020 01:09 PM IST
The philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Reliance Foundation, released a short music video inspired by #CoronaHaaregaIndiaJeetega to show recognition to the country's frontline coronavirus warriors on Sunday as the nation continues to reel under the deadly pandemic.
In the video, Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani expresses her belief in unity in the times of COVID-19 pandemic, and urges everyone to come together and win the battle against Coronavirus as she says "We will all win this battle together".