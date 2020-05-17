Reliance Foundation releases music video to thank India's frontline COVID-19 warriors, call for unity

The philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Reliance Foundation, released a short music video inspired by #CoronaHaaregaIndiaJeetega to show recognition to the country's frontline coronavirus warriors on Sunday as the nation continues to reel under the deadly pandemic.

In the video, Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani expresses her belief in unity in the times of COVID-19 pandemic, and urges everyone to come together and win the battle against Coronavirus as she says "We will all win this battle together".

Meanwhile, the Reliance Life Science team has set up the largest coronavirus test laboratory in India, where about 3500 tests are performed daily. Apart from this, Reliance has set up the first special hospital for coronavirus patients in India.

Among the umpteenth efforts taken up by Team Reliance, Reliance Foundation's Mission Anna Seva to support marginalised communities and frontline workers by providing cooked meals and dry ration kits across the country is commendable.

The initiative has provided over 4 crore free meals to those in need, so far.

