    • Reliance conquers the odds, demolishing debt and getting future-ready

    Reliance conquers the odds, demolishing debt and getting future-ready

    By Shereen Bhan
    It was a year like no other – a once in a century pandemic has changed life. India was down but not out. Despite the odds, Reliance has managed to end the year with 35 percent growth in profits to Rs 54,000 crore with 50 percent of the EBITDA accruing from consumer businesses marking an important milestone in its transformational journey.

    (Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
