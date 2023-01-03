NCLT directs Reliance Capital creditors to not accept Hinduja offer till next hearing

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is likely to hear the case regarding the bidders' — Torrent Investment and Hinduja Global — acquisition of debt-ridden Reliance Capital next week.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed Reliance Capital's Committee of Creditors (CoC) to not consider the revised offer from the Hinduja Global until the next hearing, giving Torrent Investments Private Limited interim relief in the bidding case.

The NCLT is likely to hear the case again next week.

Last month, the Torrent Group and Hinduja Global had participated in the e-auctions, with the former making the h ighest bid of Rs 8,640 crore on December 21 for acquiring the NBFC firm set up by the Anil Ambani Group.

Two days later, Hinduja Global submitted a revised bid worth Rs 9,000 crore in net present value (NPV) terms for debt-ridden Reliance Capital to lenders, topping the offer made by Torrent Investment in the auction conducted as part of its resolution process. Hinduja submitted its bid after the e-auction process had ended.

However, Torrent, which had emerged as the top bidder to acquire RCap by the auction deadline, then objected the RCap’s Administrator from considering the revised offer from the Hinduja Group and stated that entertaining the revised offer would be a violation of process. It had pleaded with the NCLT to direct the RCap administrator to not accept the revised offer.

On Monday, Reliance Capital's CoC said a meeting had been scheduled today to discuss the bids of both, Torrent and Hinduja.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has set a deadline of March 31, 2023, for the completion of RCL's resolution, which is already delayed by over a year.

Reliance Capital is the third large NBFC against which the central bank has initiated bankruptcy proceedings under IBC. The other two were Srei Group NBFC and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation. The RBI subsequently filed an application for initiation of CIRP against the company at the Mumbai bench of NCLT.

In February last year, the RBI had appointed administrator invited expression of interest for the sale of RCL.