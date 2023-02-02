Reliance Capital IBC case: NCLT declares Torrent highest bidder, Hinduja’s post auction bid against norms

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Reliance Capital IBC case: The NCLT on Thursday ruled that the extended challenge mechanism proposed by the financial services company’s lenders was not in compliance with IBC regulations and that Torrent Group stands as the highest bidder.
In a relief for the Torrent Group in the Reliance Capital IBC case, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday ruled that the extended challenge mechanism proposed by the financial services company’s lenders was not in compliance with IBC regulations.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Budget 2023: Unleashing India’s growth potential in the years to come
Feb 2, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
India's competition regulator may make a big change to clear deals worth $1.3 billion
Feb 2, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Hope sees the invisible and feels the intangible
Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Who is Nikki Haley, the Indian-American looking to run for US President
Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The NCLT bench concluded that the challenge process concluded on December 22, 2022 with the declaration of highest net present value (NPV) of Rs 8,640 crore offered by Torrent. The tribunal declared that the process note for the second challenge mechanism was in violation of Regulation 39(1)(A)of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) regulations.
Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that RCap lenders are likely to challenge the NCLT order.
Thursday’s ruling comes on after Torrent moved NCLT opposing the revision in bid by Hinduja post e-auction and sought to stay the on extended challenge mechanism proposed by RCap’s Committee of Creditors (CoC). It protested saying it was already declared the highest bidder in the Dec 2022 auction.
Lenders, however, argued NCLT must not interdict CIRP proceedings by asking CoC to accept or reject plans
Lenders had argued litigation and delay led to Rs 135 crore loss (in three weeks) of mostly public money. They said that if the bid values were frozen at Dec 2022 levels, it will risk an order for liquidation and that CoC is not in a position to accept sub-optimal plans when higher value is clearly to be had.
During the NCLT hearing through January, Mukul Rohatgi representing Torrent noted that the firm was declared the highest bidder after the December 21 auction with an Rs 8640 crore offer and the process of value maximisation ended with the auction.
Therefore, the law does not permit holding of a second round of auction after the challenger mechanism concludes, he pointed out. He argued that the Reliance Capital Admin and CoC were disguising the second auction as an “extended challenge” as there is no provision for another challenge.
Also Read: Reliance Cap redressal — IBC, launched with a lot of fanfare, again proves itself a riddle
Kapil Sibal, appearing for RCap Committee of Creditors, had alleged that Torrent's claim that its bid was compliant and has to be considered is factually incorrect as it was below the threshold. RCap Admin wrote to Torrent on January 4 saying there was a difference in financial proposal and bid and that it was non-compliant in the third round of bidding of the challenge mechanism.
The lawyer claimed IIHL later made a bid of Rs 9000 crore and Torrent wants RCap to consider a lower offer. He had argued that the original Request for Resolution Plan (RFRP) note says Admin with prior approval of CoC reserves the right to change modalities of challenge mechanism or revise the challenge mechanism.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!