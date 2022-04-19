Reliance Brands Limited signs agreement to invest in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for 51% stake

With the new partnership between Reliance Brands Limited and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, the brand is committed to championing Indian artisans and bringing forth their craftsmanship on the world stage

Reliance Brands Limited signed an agreement to invest in India's foremost Couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for a 51 percent majority stake, a joint statement issued by the company and label said.

"The strategic partnership is aimed at accelerating the 35-year-old couture house's growth plans in India and across the globe," the statement added.

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's design legacy began in 1986. The couture label Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla is internationally feted for its cutting-edge quality and classically elegant style, the statement said.

“Teaming up with India’s foremost couturiers, who hold an unparalleled position in Indian fashion for their fine craftsmanship and impeccable attention to detail, techniques and embroideries is thrilling, as it allows us to build a stronger platform for their zealous commitment to reinvention of Indian craft," said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.

Also Read:

She said inspiration from the old to create with a brand new approach is their gift. "Abu Sandeep have been extraordinarily successful for over three decades and it is time that their endeavour to present their unabashed vision of luxury reached every nook and corner of the world, carving a unique space for the brand globally, making them true Ambassadors of Indian Style,” she added.

With the new partnership, the brand is committed to championing Indian artisans and bringing forth their craftsmanship on the world stage. "This renewed focus will enable the brand to position India as a creator of the finest, competing with the finest across the globe," the statement said.

"When we started Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla our mission was clear, we wanted to bring India’s impeccable craftsmanship and sense of style that had developed over centuries to the modern world. We wanted Indians to feel proud of our culture and we’re determined to ensure it was revered in the global fashion landscape," Abu Sandeep said, adding that in the last 35 years they have done just that.

"Not only have we brought traditional techniques back to life, but we have also created new ones that reflect the tastes and culture of modern India. Now with the support of Reliance Brands, we will be able to finally fulfil our ambition of global expansion. With RBL's world-class team steering our brand onto the global stage, this is an exciting time for Indian fashion. With this new venture we hope to permanently place our craft where it belongs, at the best runways and racks across the world,” they said.

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla will continue to lead the design and creative direction of the brand.

The fashion house Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla currently features three other labels, ASAL by Abu Sandeep, a diffusion, formal, occasion and wedding wear, womenswear label, GULABO by Abu Sandeep, luxe pret separates, featuring casual and formal wear for women and MARD by Abu Sandeep, a formal and occasion wear men’s label, the statement said.

Trendsetters for high fashion, the label is best distinguished for introducing Mirrorwork, Crushed Cotton and Silk, Chikankari and Khadi as Couture.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.