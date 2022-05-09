Reliance Brands Limited becomes official retailer of Italian luxury lifestyle brand Tod's

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) on Monday announced a long-term franchise agreement with the Italian luxury lifestyle brand Tod's. RBL has now become the official retailer for Tod's in the Indian market.

Earlier, Tod had been operational in the Indian markets with mono brand stores in Delhi and Mumbai and via the Reliance Retail owned e-commerce platform Ajio Luxe.

Talking about the collaboration, Darshan Mehta, the Managing Director of RBL said in a statement, "Reconciling excellent craftsmanship with a hunger to innovate for the new consumers, Tod’s has crafted a unique space for itself at the global luxury front. A name that conjures images of luxe leathers and soigné materials, we are thrilled to partner with the brand to uphold its core values of exceptional quality, craftsmanship and effortless elegance in the Indian market."

Tod's General Brand Manager, Carlo Alberto Beretta, said, "We are very pleased to partner with the country's leading luxury retailer as we believe that our common passion for quality and a modern and sophisticated lifestyle will allow us fully to express the potential of this important partnership."

Tod was founded over a century ago as a shoe factory in Casette D’Ete, Italy. Currently, Tod’s distribution network comprises 318 DOS and 88 franchise stores across the world.

RBL, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, started operations in 2007 with an aim to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle. RBL operates 732 stores and 1,205 shop-in-shops in India.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary