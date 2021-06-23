Reliance AGM: From 5G smartphone to JioMart expansion, here are key expectations

Mini

Reliance Industries stock fell nearly 1 percent, a day ahead of its AGM scheduled for June 24. As investors are eagerly awaiting major announcements from the oil to chemicals business, shareholders will be watching out for more clarity on the progress and timing of inducting of new strategic investors and stake sale. CNBC-TV18's Sonal Bhutra, Reema Tendulkar and Mangalam Maloo share more details.