Reliance will deploy Rs 75,000 crore into new energy business

At the 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Ltd , Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of RIL, said the company is progressing well to deploy Rs 75,000 crore to build new energy manufacturing ecosystem. "This will enable us to accelerate giga-scale production for round-the-clock power and for large-scale Green Hydrogen production for green chemicals manufacturing, as well as for green mobility," he said.

Ambani further said, "Our transition to Net Carbon Zero and building a sustainable chemicals business will result in increased revenue, reduced energy costs, improved profitability, and providing a near perennial growth platform in India and overseas for our Materials and Energy Business."

Reliance will collaborate with global technology and product companies,

including start-ups focused on commercialising emerging and disruptive technologies, he said. "We are rapidly adding to our rich talent pool of several thousand scientists, engineers, and innovators, drawn from countries around the world."

He further said that Reliance is uniquely positioned to offer a practical solution to the serious ‘Energy Trilemma’ India has been facing.

As per Ambani, the ‘Energy Trilemma’ demands action to overcome three challenges:

1) Affordability of Energy: How to ensure that every citizen and every economic activity in India has access to adequate, most affordable energy.

2) Sustainability of Energy: How India can rapidly transition from fossil fuel-based energy to Clean and Green Energy.

3) Security of Energy: How the expanding needs of a fast-growing Indian economy can be de-risked from geopolitical rivalries, conflicts and potential supply disruptions.

Reliance’s New Energy and New Materials business squarely addresses this ‘trilemma’, he noted.