Relevance Lab merges with Excellerent and CIGNEX to expand delivery presence

The merger move gives Relevance Lab economies of scale with its platform offering an integrated approach to address all the dimensions of digital transformation from its global development centers, the company said in a statement.

Relevance Lab - a specialized IT services company- has merged with CIGNEX and Excellerent. With this, Relevance Lab may become a global powerhouse in digital transformation and cloud services. Following the merger, Relevance Lab now has expanded its delivery presence across North America, India and Ethiopia. Post-merger the company’s global headcount stands at 1500+ employees.

The merger move gives Relevance Lab economies of scale with its platform offering an integrated approach to address all the dimensions of digital transformation from its global development centers, the company said in a statement.

Relevance Lab excels in DevOps/Automation on Infrastructure, Applications and Data, one of the merged entity partners CIGNEX a global consulting company that is a leader in Open-Source Technologies and Cloud used to engineer/deploy digital transformations and robotic process automation applications. The second entity Excellerent boasts of its Agile Engineering prowess and provides a unique differentiator with its development center in Ethiopia.

For the merger, the shareholders of CIGNEX and Excellerent rolled up their shares into Relevance Lab on a share swap basis. The incumbent management of the respective firms will continue to scale the firm in their new roles under the leadership of the new CEO.

With the merger, Vasu Sarangapani has joined Relevance Lab as the new President and CEO. Providing insights into the merger deal, Sarangapani, says, “Digital transformation for enterprises is an existential necessity today and CXOs across the world are under pressure to accomplish this quickly by leveraging technology and partnerships to gain even the smallest competitive advantage.”

Interestingly, the three companies Relevance Lab, CIGNEX, and Excellerent have a common investor. Raja Nagarajan, Founder and incumbent CEO, of Relevance Lab, says “Given that the three companies had a common investor and the management team’s high levels of comfort working with each other over the years, it was only natural for us to merge as one company to unify our complementary technology offerings and service our customers.”