Reinventing Diwali with seed crackers

Updated : November 09, 2020 04:44 PM IST

The seed crackers are made by using plantable seed paper or containing a seed ball inside the cracker, which is usually made by recycled paper.
Roshan Ray, founder of Seed Paper India, is among those experimenting with seed crackers, eco-friendly if a little pricey.
