Reinventing Diwali with seed crackers

The seed crackers are made by using plantable seed paper or containing a seed ball inside the cracker, which is usually made by recycled paper. Roshan Ray, founder of Seed Paper India, is among those experimenting with seed crackers, eco-friendly if a little pricey.