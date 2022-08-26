Reimagining The Events Industry with Smart and Impactful Branding

By CNBC-TV18

Covid-19 impacted the events business, costing an estimated INR 1 trillion loss. The industry, which employs 10 million people, struggled to remain afloat when live events were postponed or cancelled. However, the pandemic provided possibilities to digitise, innovate, and evolve. From virtual summits to online trade exhibits, industry leaders used digital technologies to redefine their firms, helping them to both survive and thrive.

Many new businesses within the industry, including Team Marksmen, emerged during this tumultuous time. The creators of Team Marksmen, Rajesh Khubchandani, Sharad Gupta, and Akash Tiwari, offer insight into the major forces that will shape future growth in the events sector.

Businesses host events for a variety of purposes such as launching a product, discussing a pertinent issue, all with the goal of reaching their target audience and enhancing brand awareness. While anyone can plan an event, connecting with an event management company that creates proprietary solutions can help brands deliver long-term impact and value to their clientele. This strategy allows brands to stand out among competition.

Attracting talent and retaining them A holistic understanding of every brand’s personalised context, unique requirements, sector dynamics, and macroeconomic environment is imperative to convert ideas into impactful brand solutions with which the audiences resonate. Rajesh Khubchandani, Co-Founder and CEO, Team Marksmen, shed light on their work process, saying, “We engage with leading thinkers from across industries on the most pressing issues facing organisations, governments, and society, and disseminate these learnings on unique, specially curated platforms that are highly focused and thought-provoking ideas, and we are committed to uncovering the next great one.”

Circumstances have changed drastically since the pandemic. There is increased demand for jobs but also increased competition, attracting and retaining a talented pool of human resources is of prime importance. Prioritising employee wellbeing, maximising employee productivity and engagement, meeting talent demands, and retooling the workplace to meet their ever-evolving needs are the new norms for workplaces, especially if they do not want to lose their skilled employees.

Offering his thoughts, Sharad Gupta, Co-Founder and COO, Team Marksmen, weighed in, “One of the foundational elements of our business is our workforce, and we are grateful to employ some of the most ardent individuals from different domains.” Talking about the company culture, he further added, “We strongly believe in putting our employee needs first and strive towards instilling a sense of trust among the employees thereby fostering an employee centric culture within the organisation”.

Shifting Towards Smarter Branding

The dwindling attention span of the consumer along with rising competition demands that brands come up with new ways to create value and showcase their work. Rajesh Khubchandani, Co-Founder and CEO, Team Marksmen shared, “Rising above the clutter without breaking the bank will require companies to get smarter about branding. Historically, marketers relied too heavily on intuition and not enough on a fact-based understanding of the marketplace. The diverse perspectives and insights we uncover help inform senior decision-makers of the way forward, while highlighting laudable efforts from across the industry as inspiration to others.”

Navigating the Evolving Industrial Landscape

As the sector continues to grow, brands seek cutting-edge and actionable insights to navigate an evolving industry landscape. Knowledge portals like Team Marksmen’s and Marksmen Daily.com provide industry leaders a wealth of knowledge from across industry and society.

Commenting on the initiative, Akash Tiwari, Co-Founder, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, Team Marksmen, stated, “No matter who you are, we all have one thing in common: we are all intrigued by the news, content, and insights that shape our understanding of the world. Marksmen Daily helps do exactly that by offering inspiration and acting as a guide to our audience, and thereby helping them stay at the forefront of their respective spheres. With over 100K unique visitors, this site has been growing remarkably since inception, and we look forward to seeing it scale new heights.”

To conclude, developing impactful brand solutions, retaining talent, forcussing on smart branding, and staying abreast with the latest industry practices are the key drivers that helps leaders of the events industry like Team Marksmen put brands and leaders firmly in the spotlight.

To know more about how Team Marksmen can help script your success story, reach out at contact@teammarksmen.com

This is a Partnered Post