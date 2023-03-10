The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation issued the closure order and named the FDIC as the receiver, with the responsibility of safeguarding insured deposits.

The Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has been shut down by regulators, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said on March 10.

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation issued the closure order and named the FDIC as the receiver, with the responsibility of safeguarding insured deposits.

The FDIC in turn has established the Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara to manage SVB's insured deposits.

On Thursday, March 9, SVB Financial Group, which does business as Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), attempted to calm its customers after a capital raise caused a steep drop in its share price, resulting in a 60 percent collapse in its share value, and the loss of more than $80 billion in value from bank shares.

SVB had launched a $1.75 billion share sale on Wednesday to shore up its balance sheet. As per an investor prospectus the bank needed the proceeds to plug a $1.8 billion hole caused by the sale of a $21 billion loss-making bond portfolio mostly consisting of US Treasuries, Bloomberg reported.

The portfolio was yielding an average 1.79 percent return which was far below the current 10-year Treasury yield of around 3.9 percent.

However, investors in SVB's stock fretted that the capital raise would be sufficient given the deteriorating fortunes of many technology start-ups that the bank serves. The company's stock collapsed to its lowest level since 2016, and its shares slid another 26 percent in extended trade after the market closed.

Before its closure, SVB was the 16th largest bank in the United States, operating 17 branches across California and Massachusetts. The bank held assets worth $209 billion and deposits of $175.4 billion.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)