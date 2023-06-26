Regulator approves hike in power tariffs for distribution companies in Delhi

The increase in power tariffs will not directly impact consumers. The Delhi NCT administration stated that electricity prices fluctuate based on the Power Purchase Agreement, with prices typically decreasing in winter and slightly increasing in summer.

The power regulator in Delhi has approved an increase in power tariffs for distribution companies operating in the national capital. However, this increase in power tariffs will not directly impact consumers, according to Delhi NCT administration.

This decision comes after petitions were filed by the companies, requesting a hike in power rates. BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) has been allowed to charge an additional 9.42 percent, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) 6.39 percent, and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) 2 percent on top of the existing rates.

The Delhi NCT administration stated that electricity prices fluctuate based on the Power Purchase Agreement, with prices typically decreasing in winter and slightly increasing in summer.

"Consumers will not be directly affected by this increase. Under the Power Purchase Agreement, electricity prices keep increasing and decreasing. Electricity becomes cheaper in winter, while the price increases slightly in summer. In every quarterly review, there is a marginal increase or decrease in the prices under the power purchase agreement," an official statement by the Delhi NCT administration said.

Delhi's Power Minister, Atishi, stated that consumers who receive free electricity up to 200 units will not be affected by the recent tariff increase. However, other consumers will be required to pay an approximate 8 percent surcharge. Atishi also criticised the central government for the rising prices of coal, which is a crucial component in power generation.

"The Central government is responsible for power companies increasing the Power Purchase Adjustment charges because the Centre determines the prices of LPG gas and coal in the country. For the first time in 75 years, there is a coal shortage in a country that has so many coal mines. The Centre should tell why are coal and gas prices rising." she said.

"The electricity tariff in Delhi is increasing only because of the mismanagement of the Central government and the increasing rates of coal blocks...There is no shortage of coal mines in India then why is the price of coal increasing, why the electricity producing companies are forced to buy coal at higher rates," Atishi told ANI news agency.