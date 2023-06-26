CNBC TV18
Regulator approves hike in power tariffs for distribution companies in Delhi

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 26, 2023

The increase in power tariffs will not directly impact consumers. The Delhi NCT administration stated that electricity prices fluctuate based on the Power Purchase Agreement, with prices typically decreasing in winter and slightly increasing in summer.

The power regulator in Delhi has approved an increase in power tariffs for distribution companies operating in the national capital. However, this increase in power tariffs will not directly impact consumers, according to Delhi NCT administration.
This decision comes after petitions were filed by the companies, requesting a hike in power rates. BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) has been allowed to charge an additional 9.42 percent, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) 6.39 percent, and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) 2 percent on top of the existing rates.
The Delhi NCT administration stated that electricity prices fluctuate based on the Power Purchase Agreement, with prices typically decreasing in winter and slightly increasing in summer.
