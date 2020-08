Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, the popular smartphone from Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, is all set to go on sale in India. The device will be available for purchase on Amazon and Mi.com 12 pm onwards today.

Price & Colours

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available in three colour variants - interstellar black, aurora blue and glacier white. The basic 6GB + 64GB variant will cost Rs 16,999, whereas the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage variants will cost Rs 18,499 and Rs 19,999 respectively.

Features and specifications

The smartphones feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU, it runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11. The phone is backed by a 5020mAh battery and comes with 33W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max houses a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel in-display selfie shooter.