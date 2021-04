Recovered 70% of pre-COVID business by Q3, says Easy Trip Planners

Easy Trip Planners had listed at about 17 percent higher. This is a space that has been under pressure and now with rising COVID-19 cases, one wonders whether there will be any normalcy returning at all. Prashant Pitti, Whole-Time Director, Easy Trip Planners, shared his views.

“Q3 of FY21 was 70 percent of FY20. So our recovery in the last quarter was pretty phenomenal compared to our competitors. Right now we are seeing some small bump in the numbers because of the rise in COVID-19 numbers but that is primarily related to Maharashtra area right now, otherwise the business is pretty stable,” he said.

“All our numbers are backed by CRISIL report. We are the second largest by air ticket volumes which is coming directly from the CRISIL report,” he added.

In terms of market share, he mentioned, “For the last nine months, we did somewhere around 3.2 million a segment bookings and with that we stand at the second largest amongst the key online travel agencies in India.”

There are all the technological barriers in this market. “So there is an entry barrier to this particular market,” he said.