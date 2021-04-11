Record penalty for Jack Ma's Alibaba marks tumultuous stretch for its founder Updated : April 11, 2021 04:27 PM IST Ma has often been described in Chinese media as a source of national pride and even legend. A former English teacher, Ma co-founded Alibaba in 1999 from a shared apartment in the eastern city of Hangzhou. Published : April 11, 2021 04:27 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply