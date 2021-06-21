Reckitt India leadership change: Gaurav Jain to head India business

Consumer goods major Reckitt has announced a leadership change for its India business. Gaurav Jain has been elevated as the head of Reckitt’s India business. Moreover, the health and hygiene verticals will be under one team now.

Earlier, Jain was heading the health unit of the company since 2017. The company had restructured its operations in India as health and hygiene during the same time.

Now, the company believes that the time is ripe to go ahead and consolidate these operations, as a result of which Gaurav Jain has become the head of the India business.

The health unit's key brands are Dettol, Veet, Durex and Strepsils.

The hygiene and home unit's key brands are Harpic, Lysol and Mortein.

