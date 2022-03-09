Recasting Dish TV board, appointing new auditors should be next on agenda: HP Ranina

Market regulator SEBI directed Dish TV to disclose its results for the voting done in its December annual general meeting (AGM). The Essel group firm is currently locked in a legal battle with its single largest shareholder, Yes Bank Ltd (YBL). In an interview with CNBC-TV18, HP Ranina, Economist & Corporate Lawyer, and Amit Tandon, MD, Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS), shed light on the latest developments.

Market regulator SEBI directed Dish TV to disclose its results for the voting done in its December annual general meeting (AGM). The Essel group firm is currently locked in a legal battle with its single largest shareholder, Yes Bank Ltd (YBL).

YBL had sought reconstitution of Dish TV board by removing Managing Director Jawahar Goel and four other directors, which was contested by Subhash Chandra family-led promoters, and the matter went into litigation. Dish TV, on March 8, disclosed that its shareholders had rejected all three proposals, including the adoption of financial statements and reappointment of Ashok Mathai Kurien as director, at its AGM.

Also Read:

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, HP Ranina, Economist & Corporate Lawyer, and Amit Tandon, MD, Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS), shed light on the latest developments.

Ranina said that it’s a great victory for Dish TV’s non-promoter shareholders. He explained that there are serious issues related to audited financial accounts of Dish TV. He is of the view that the next step would be to recast the Dish TV board, its accounts and a new set of auditors.

"This is a classic case of shareholder democracy and it clearly shows that the promoters can be defeated if the other shareholders, including the institutional shareholders, decide to vote against the promoters. So what will happen in this case is that the accounts have not been approved, which means that they may either have to recast the accounts and have another shareholders meeting because accounts have to be approved for every financial year, which need to be filed with the Registrar of Companies. The person who has been defeated obviously, his term comes to an end and the auditors also - I believe - have not been ratified for the next financial year and therefore another resolution will have to be put up where another set of auditors will have to be put before the shareholders. So this is how it will pan out in the next few weeks. And obviously, it is definitely a great victory for the non-promoter shareholders, including the institutional shareholders," he said.

"There is a serious issue concerning the accounts of the company, and the credibility of these accounts and that's why the resolutions have rejected them. So they will have to come up with a new set of accounts and possibly if things are still bad, SEBI can step in and say you appoint another set of auditors nominated by SEBI itself, and then the accounts will have to be brought back before the shareholders for approval," he added.

Meanwhile, Tandon mentioned that it is an unusual situation where the accounts of the company are not approved by the shareholders. According to him, there’s a need to identify independent directors who can take charge of the company.

"Here we have got a very unusual situation where you have got the accounts, which have not been approved by the shareholders, you have got a company, which is heading into a future where they don't have enough people on the board. So what happens now? That is the question to ask. Now, at one level, the directors could say that look, it is reflecting the fact that the shareholders have lost confidence in us completely, which is why if you look at the process of the accounts, they are prepared by the company, reviewed by the management and then presented to the auditors to sign. Now if the shareholders are saying we have no trust in the accounts, which you're putting in front of us, it means that at one level they have no trust on the independent directors or all the directors of the board itself. If you don't have any people on the board, how do you go forward? So my suggestion, or my thinking is, what will happen is that the independent directors need to step up, they need to have a greater say, with regard to what's happening in the company, they can't sit back and say that, look, we will let the existing management and existing senior leadership of the company drive the agenda, they need to step forward, they need to identify some members who will come in as independent directors, and it could well be those who were nominated or proposed by Yes Bank last September. If they want, they can add something to it, present it to the shareholders, and take charge of the company and move it forward. So that the company can continue to operate," he said.

Watch the video for the full interview.

Catch all stock market updates here