Business Realme Watch S, Watch S Pro launched in India Updated : December 24, 2020 12:07 PM IST Realme Watch S comes equipped with a 390mAh battery that is touted to deliver as many as 15 days of usage on a single charge. The Realme Watch S Pro features a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) circular AMOLED display with 326 PPI, 450 nits brightness, 100,000:1 contrast ratio, always-on display. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.