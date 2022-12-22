Homebusiness news

Realme, Samsung top smartphones, 19-24 years age group key demographic for gaming: Report

Realme, Samsung top smartphones, 19-24 years age group key demographic for gaming: Report

3 Min(s) Read

By Vivek Dubey  Dec 22, 2022 2:22:37 PM IST (Published)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and Free Fire dominate mobile platforms. Although games like Apex Legends Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile are also competing for the top spot.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

IST2 Min(s) Read

Heavy home-rent inflation may push tenants to buy homes in 2023, says study

IST4 Min(s) Read

Phase 2 of wedding season likely to be very strong, says CAIT

IST2 Min(s) Read

25 car launches in 2023 from Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and other carmakers

IST4 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Vivek Dubey)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Call of Dutygaming businessgaming smartphonesIndian gamersSamsungvideo games

Previous Article

Strides Pharma gets Rs 525 crore deferred consideration for 2019 Australian operations sale

Next Article

Jio deposits ₹3,720 crore in SBI escrow account to acquire Reliance Infratel