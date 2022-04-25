Realme launches Narzo 50A Prime in India with 50 MP camera, all you need to know

The Chinese smartphone maker Realme has launched its Narzo 50A Prime in India on Monday. This is the fourth device under the Narzo 50 series and the other three are; Narzo 50, Narzo 50i, and Narzo 50A.

This entry-level smartphone comes with 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, and 50 MP AI triple rear cameras and a 8 MP camera in the front for selfies and video calls. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a UniSoC T612 chipset. The device runs on Android 11 out of the box. It is available for purchase from April 28 from Amazon and Realme online stores.

The phone, which comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM and 8 GB storage, is available in Flash Black and Flash Blue colours and the priced at Rs 11,400 and 12,499, respectively.

Narzo 50A Prime features a 6.6-inch full HD+ display with 2408 x 0180 pixel resolution IPS LCD panel with 60Hz refresh rate. A separate micro-SD card slot is also provided in this budget smartphone.

This is the first smartphone from Realme to ship without a charging brick.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Following other brands, Realme also wants to reduce carbon footprints and achieve the ‘Double Zero’ goal by 2025.