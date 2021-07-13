Real estate sector at start of upswing, says DLF; benign interest rates a positive

The real estate space has been buzzing in trade following first quarter earnings which show a big year-on-year (YoY) improvement. The DLF stock has also seen an over 10 percent upmove in the past month. Ashok Tyagi, Whole Time Director of DLF discussed the outlook.

“My assessment is that we are clearly at the upswing of the cycle but I do not believe that it is going to be a mad swirl up like it was in the late 2000s. Hopefully the upswing should continue and strengthen,” he said.

The Nifty Realty index has been constantly outperforming the benchmarks. In the last five days the index is up close to six percent, eight percent in the last month and in the past six months it has rallied more than 12 percent.

“Since October, the entire real estate sector, from the affordable segment right up to the luxury and super-luxury segment, has been buzzing and there has clearly been an upswing across the segment,” Tyagi stated.

According to him, the buyers today are looking at the credibility of the developer. “We are seeing the relative increase in the share of the credible or the bigger developers. They are getting the price that their product commands.”

DLF has launched independent floors in October and in the last six months every subsequent launch has had a pricing pick up over the previous launch.

"It has been lapped up with almost equal degree of enthusiasm,” said Tyagi.

From October the footfall in the malls began bouncing back but the second wave interrupted this.

"People are still slightly hesitant to go back but we are clearly coming back to where we were in the October-November timeframe,” he said.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.