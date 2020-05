Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday welcomed the idea of a three year voluntary service in the Indian Army. The union defence ministry is considering implementing a three year 'Tour of Duty' proposal on a trial basis for both officers and other ranks in the Indian Army.

Sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18 that the measure will help the force to drastically reduce costs, allow the youth to experience military life and address unemployment as well.

Anand Mahindra has endorsed the idea and has said that young men and women who undergo such strict military training may be an asset for the corporate sector too.

"I definitely think military training will be an added advantage for 'Tour of Duty' graduates as they enter the workplace. In fact, considering the rigid standards of selection and training in the Indian Army, the Mahindra Group will be happy to consider their candidature," he said.

A senior official said, "The proposal is a shift from the concept of permanent service/jobs in the armed forces towards an internship/temporary experience for three years".

According to government estimates, the cumulative expenditure on an officer is Rs 5.12 crore if he leaves the army after 10 years and Rs 6.83 crore if he leaves the army after 14 years. "The cost incurred on an officer who serves for a short duration for three years is 80-85 lakh", sources in the know told CNBC-TV18.

The government is also seeking feedback from the corporate sector on the future employment prospects of these young recruits. "Initial survey shows that corporates would prefer 26 or 27 year old recruits joining them after military service rather than 33 or 34 year old's joining after short service commission," said a senior official.