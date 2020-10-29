Business REA to buy controlling stake in Elara Tech for up to $70 mn; News Corp to raise stake Updated : October 29, 2020 10:06 AM IST Elara will continue to operate as a stand-alone entity within the REA Group structure. Dhruv Agarwala, co-founder and CEO of Elara, will continue to lead the company. Elara offers a full range of residential property services across digital advertising and transactions. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.