Re-opening of schools, colleges to aid rebound for paper demand: Orient Paper & Industries

C K Birla Group firm Orient Paper and Industries Ltd (OPIL) on Thursday said it expects business to go back to pre-COVID levels very soon aided by re-opening of schools, colleges, offices and new education policy.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, ML Pachisia, managing director, said, "In the writing printing segment with the schools closed, offices not working, there was a bit of slackness. So we were running at about 70-75 percent capacity in writing printing paper. However, off late, we are seeing good traction in the market."

Also with the new education policy, the demand for writing and printing paper will be huge. Therefore we will go back to the pre-COVID situation very quickly, Pachisia said.

He said the company is looking at increasing paper prices this month.

"As of now, paper prices are still 15 percent below what it was ruling at before the pandemic but it should gradually pick up. We are in fact thinking about a price increase this month. So we will slowly catch up with the prices that were ruling before the pandemic hit," he added.

