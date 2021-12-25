RBL board appoints Rajeev Ahuja interim MD & CEO

Ratnakar Bank Limited's board of directors at meeting held today has accepted the request of Vishwavir Ahuja, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, to proceed on leave with immediate effect, a press release said.

The board appointed Executive Director Rajeev Ahuja interim MD and CEO with immediate effect, subject to the regulatory and other approvals, the release added. The other terms and conditions of his appointment, such as remuneration, would remain unchanged, it said.

In June, the Reserve Bank of India had approved the re-appointment of Ahuja, but only for a year as against the three-year extension sought by the bank.