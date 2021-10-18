RBI's new recurring payment rules: Customers see disruptions as banks, merchants not fully aligned yet

Our regulator in pretext of protecting customers throttle business operations.Another layer of authentication for card-based recurring payment is a bad idea.Payments to many websites r disrupted.It'd also kill many new small business models & make cash flow prediction tougher.— Aveek Mitra (@aveekmitra) October 16, 2021
India’s central bank (RBI) has caused disruption in recurring billings from Indian credit cards and that has led to so much strife for me personally.All my international subscriptions are failing and the bank says they can’t do much.Anyone else in the same boat?— Paras Chopra (@paraschopra) October 13, 2021
Among probably various other things, the Reserve Bank of India has basically cancelled all New York Times subscriptions in India. pic.twitter.com/YHD8lfosBK— Aroon Deep (@AroonDeep) October 8, 2021