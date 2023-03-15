English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsRBI's Shaktikanta Das named Governor of the Year at Central Banking Awards 2023

RBI's Shaktikanta Das named Governor of the Year at Central Banking Awards 2023

RBI's Shaktikanta Das named Governor of the Year at Central Banking Awards 2023
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Mar 15, 2023 4:03:55 PM IST (Published)

"The RBI governor has cemented critical reforms, overseen world-leading payments innovation and steered India through difficult times with a steady hand and well-crafted turn of phrase," the organisers said in a statement.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor, Shaktikanta Das, has been named Governor of the Year by the Central Banking Awards 2023 on Wednesday, March 15. He has been recognised for his leadership, and for his handling of multiple crises that have arisen during his tenure.

Recommended Articles

View All
Fixed maturity plans back in the game — should you invest now?

Fixed maturity plans back in the game — should you invest now?

Mar 15, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

M&A Outlook 2023 — here's why pharma to be a promising sector for further investments this year

M&A Outlook 2023 — here's why pharma to be a promising sector for further investments this year

Mar 15, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Enabling Education 4: One must learn these skills in the changing world, but who should teach? 

Enabling Education 4: One must learn these skills in the changing world, but who should teach? 

Mar 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Early metaverse adopters will gain new customers, improve profitability: Wipro study

Early metaverse adopters will gain new customers, improve profitability: Wipro study

Mar 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


"The RBI governor has cemented critical reforms, overseen world-leading payments innovation and steered India through difficult times with a steady hand and well-crafted turn of phrase," the organisers said in a statement.
Das took office in December 2018, just as the financial sector in India was on the brink of collapse and moving through the first and second waves of the coronavirus. He has overseen the resolution of several collapsed non-bank financial companies and the steady improvement of the banking sector, which had long been a drag on growth.
Also read: Real Elephant Whisperers honoured by TN Chief Minister after win at Oscars
Prior to Das's appointment, in August 2018, IL&FS, a significant non-banking financial company, went bankrupt, triggering a liquidity crunch and revealing deficiencies in the business models of several mid-sized banks that had lent heavily to NBFCs.
Subsequently, several other firms, including Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank, also collapsed. Das's predecessors, Raghuram Rajan and Urjit Patel, had already initiated some measures to address the non-banking financial crisis, such as revising the bankruptcy code to resolve NBFCs, but additional measures were implemented during Das's tenure.
These included implementing liquidity regulations for non-banks and closer supervision of major players in the sector. In October 2022, a new scale-based regulatory framework for NBFCs was introduced.
Also read: Senior journalist Ved Pratap Vaidik passes away at 78
While non-banks are vital to the Indian financial sector, the banking sector remains the more significant issue, exerting a drag on growth and sometimes threatening to plunge the economy into crisis.
Public sector banks (PSBs) have the most profound challenges, with high levels of non-performing assets (NPAs), weak capital, and little lending growth. However, since 2018, there has been a steady improvement in the banking sector, which looked to be in dire straits at the time.
Das has also managed the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact, as well as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its inflationary impact. Despite the challenges, India's economy has continued to grow at a breakneck pace, and poverty has fallen significantly.
Also read: Women must join armed forces but be ready for mental, physical, emotional challenges, says Major Beena Tiwari 
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)Shaktikanta Das

Previous Article

Silicon Valley Bank collapse issue cannot be generalised for all banks, says IMF

Next Article

KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,028 crore

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X