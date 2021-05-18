  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business

RBI says no to extending suspension of  IBC proceedings

Updated : May 18, 2021 14:29:25 IST

Banks can restructure distressed but viable loans so that their balance sheets remain transparent
If the suspension is implemented, it would be the third extension since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.
It is up to the Government to finally decide on the next step forward
RBI says no to extending suspension of  IBC proceedings
Published : May 18, 2021 02:29 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

JBM Auto sees margins to sustain around 11.5%, expects Rs 1,000 cr revenue from OEMs

JBM Auto sees margins to sustain around 11.5%, expects Rs 1,000 cr revenue from OEMs

Gold glittering again amidst inflation pressure: Peter McGuire expects $1,900 per ounce this week

Gold glittering again amidst inflation pressure: Peter McGuire expects $1,900 per ounce this week

PNB raises Rs 1,800 cr via QIP; offers shares at 33.75 per unit

PNB raises Rs 1,800 cr via QIP; offers shares at 33.75 per unit

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement