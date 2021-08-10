RBI ropes in Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra for banking fraud awareness campaign

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has roped in Olympic gold winner Neeraj Chopra for a public awareness campaign that warns people against frauds in the digital banking domain. The javelin thrower became the second Indian to win gold in Olympics after shooter Abhinav Bindra. Chopra’s following on social media is growing at a lightning speed.

“@RBI Kehta Hai...Along with @Neeraj_chopra1. A little caution takes care of a lot of trouble. Never respond to requests to share PIN, OTP or bank account details. Block your card if stolen, lost or compromised. #rbikehtahai #StaySafe #BeAware #BeSecure #Tokyo2020,” RBI tweeted.

.@RBI Kehta Hai...Along with @Neeraj_chopra1A little caution takes care of a lot of trouble.Never respond to requests to share PIN, OTP or bank account details.Block your card if stolen, lost or compromised.#rbikehtahai #StaySafe #BeAware #BeSecure #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/v9aeOG7ZMP — RBI Says (@RBIsays) August 10, 2021

In the 25-second video, the star athlete urged people to be alert while making online transactions. He highlighted the key safety precautions that should be kept in mind to make sure no untoward incident happens while transacting online.

Chopra also warned people against sharing their bank passwords, PINs OTPs, CVVs with others in the video. People need to immediately block their ATM or credit cards in case they get lost or are stolen, he adds.

As per a Money Control report, RBI plans to rope in wrestler and Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia next.

The report also added that India’s banking regulator plans on bringing more Olympians as part of its ‘RBI Says’ series and work in the interest of public awareness.

The RBI had already recorded four videos with Olympic athletes before their departure to Tokyo. Neeraj Chopra featured in two videos, while Punia and Fencer Bhavani Devi featured in one video each, a person familiar with the developments told Money Control.

Chopra spoke about safety measures in digital banking, while Punia spoke about the limited liability of customers in online transactions and safe online banking.

Bhavani Devi conveyed the top bank’s message on the importance of setting limits on cards and how they help in minimising losses in cases of fraud. She also spoke about dubious, fabricated offers that make rounds and how people should exercise caution.