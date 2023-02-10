RBI issues updated list of unauthorised forex trading platforms

The alert list contains the names of entities that do not hold the necessary authorisation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) or the Electronic Trading Platforms (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2018, the central bank informed.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday issued an updated alert list of entities which are not authorised to deal in foreign exchange (forex) transactions or operate electronic trading platforms (ETPs) for forex.

The alert list contains the names of entities that do not hold the necessary authorisation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) or the Electronic Trading Platforms (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2018, the central bank informed.

RBI alert list of unauthorised forex trading platforms

Sr. No Name Website 1 Alpari https://alpari.com 2 AnyFX https://anyfx.in 3 Ava Trade https://www.avatrade.com 4 Binomo https://binomoidr.com/in 5 eToro https://www.etoro.com 6 Exness https://www.exness.com 7 Expert Option https://expertoption.com 8 FBS https://fbs.com 9 FinFxPro https://finfxpro.com 10 Forex.com https://www.forex.com 11 Forex4money https://www.forex4money.com 12 Foxorex https://foxorex.com 13 FTMO https://ftmo.com/en 14 FVP Trade https://fvpt-uk.com 15 FXPrimus https://fxprimus.com 16 FXStreet https://www.fxstreet.com 17 FXCM https://www.fxcm.com 18 FxNice https://fx-nice.net 19 FXTM https://www.forextime.com 20 HotForex https://www.hotforex.com 21 ibell Markets https://ibellmarkets.com 22 IC Markets https://www.icmarkets.com 23 iFOREX https://www.iforex.in 24 IG Markets https://www.ig.com 25 IQ Option https://iq-option.com 26 NTS Forex Trading https://ntstradingrobot.com 27 OctaFX https://octaindia.net https://hi.octafx.com https://www.octafx.com 28 Olymp Trade https://olymptrade.com 29 TD Ameritrade https://www.tdameritrade.com 30 TP Global FX https://www.tpglobalfx.com 31 Trade Sight FX https://tradesightfx.co.in 32 Urban Forex https://www.urbanforex.com 33 XM https://www.xm.com 34 XTB https://www.xtb.com

The RBI has also urged the public to verify the authorisation status of any person or ETP before engaging in any forex transactions. The list of authorised persons and ETPs can be accessed on the RBI's official website.

The central bank also emphasised that engaging in unauthorized forex transactions or using unauthorised ETPs could lead to financial losses and other risks.

Additionally, the RBI warns that not appearing in the list does not imply that an entity is authorised by the central bank.