RBI issues updated list of unauthorised forex trading platforms

RBI issues updated list of unauthorised forex trading platforms

RBI issues updated list of unauthorised forex trading platforms
Feb 10, 2023
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Feb 10, 2023 8:29:32 PM IST (Published)

The alert list contains the names of entities that do not hold the necessary authorisation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) or the Electronic Trading Platforms (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2018, the central bank informed.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday issued an updated alert list of entities which are not authorised to deal in foreign exchange (forex) transactions or operate electronic trading platforms (ETPs) for forex.

RBI alert list of unauthorised forex trading platforms
Sr. NoNameWebsite
1Alpari
2AnyFXhttps://anyfx.in
3Ava Trade
4Binomo
5eToro
6Exness
7Expert Option
8FBShttps://fbs.com
9FinFxPro
10Forex.com
11Forex4money
12Foxorex
13FTMO
14FVP Trade
15FXPrimus
16FXStreet
17FXCM
18FxNice
19FXTM
20HotForex
21ibell Markets
22IC Markets
23iFOREX
24IG Markets
25IQ Option
26NTS Forex Trading
27
OctaFX
28Olymp Trade
29TD Ameritrade
30TP Global FX
31Trade Sight FX
32Urban Forex
33XM
34XTB
The RBI has also urged the public to verify the authorisation status of any person or ETP before engaging in any forex transactions. The list of authorised persons and ETPs can be accessed on the RBI's official website.
The central bank also emphasised that engaging in unauthorized forex transactions or using unauthorised ETPs could lead to financial losses and other risks.
Additionally, the RBI warns that not appearing in the list does not imply that an entity is authorised by the central bank.
Also read: VIEW | An expected hike, an unexpected silence & some incremental improvements
