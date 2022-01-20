RBI approves appointment of Vinod Rai as independent chairman of Unity Small Finance Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday approved the appointment of Vinod Rai, former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India as Independent Chairman of Unity Small Finance Bank Limited (Unity Bank).

A former IAS officer, Rai has rich experience in multiple capacities with the Ministry of Finance, Commerce, Defense as well as with Federal and State Governments and Private Institutions. He was also Chairman of the Banks Board Bureau, the body which advises the Government on top-level appointments at public sector banks and ways to address bad loans.

Also Read

A highly respected industry veteran, Rai will add significant value to the Board of Unity Bank. Moreover, his vast experience as a Board Member in several PSU and Private Banks will help in building a strong foundation and shaping the long term strategy at Unity Bank, for customer delight through a seamless digital banking experience, the statement said.

Apart from Rai, RBI veteran Sandip Ghose, Former CMD of Syndicate Bank and Deputy MD of SIDBI Basant Seth and Former Chairman of RBL Bank Subhash Kutte have recently joined Unity Bank’s board.