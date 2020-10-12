  • SENSEX
Razorpay turns unicorn with $100 mn from GIC, Sequoia Capital India and existing investors

Updated : October 12, 2020 09:12 AM IST

Fintech company Razorpay announced its Series D fundraise of $100 million, which the company said has given it more than $1 billion in valuation.
This round was co-led by GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund and Sequoia India, along with participation from Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global, Y Combinator and Matrix Partners.
Razorpay turns unicorn with $100 mn from GIC, Sequoia Capital India and existing investors

