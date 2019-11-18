Raymond's Gautam Singhania says will focus on what is best for business, not personal gain
Updated : November 18, 2019 01:10 PM IST
Singhania said that there is a slowdown in Indian consumption which is far more pronounced in the auto industry but concurred with the view that it might be bottoming out.
He said that Raymond has an internal revenue target to list its fast moving consumer goods business but cannot disclose numbers yet.
He said that the company has received feedback on brand and royalty payment front which its team is looking into and added that the royalty revenue from new company to the old is capped at Rs 25 crore.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more