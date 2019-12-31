Business
Rattanindia reaches one-time debt settlement with lenders outside NCLT
Updated : December 31, 2019 01:30 PM IST
A consortium of 12 lenders led by Power Finance Corp and SBI assigned the existing principal debt of 65.74 billion rupees to a set of new investors and lenders of Rattanindia Power.
Rattanindia Power's new investors and lenders led by Goldman Sachs and Varde Partners for 40.50 billion rupees.
This was the first successful scheme to have been closed under the Reserve Bank of India's Prudential Framework for resolution of stressed assets.
