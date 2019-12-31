Business

Rattanindia reaches one-time debt settlement with lenders outside NCLT

Updated : December 31, 2019 01:30 PM IST

A consortium of 12 lenders led by Power Finance Corp and SBI assigned the existing principal debt of 65.74 billion rupees to a set of new investors and lenders of Rattanindia Power.

Rattanindia Power's new investors and lenders led by Goldman Sachs and Varde Partners for 40.50 billion rupees.