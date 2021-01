In yet another heartwarming story of Ratan Tata, the 83-year-old travelled over 150 kms to meet his ailing former employee. The Mumbai-based industrialist was photographed at Friends Housing Complex in Pune on January 4.

Sharing the picture on LinkedIn, Yogesh Desai, a resident of the same society, said, "This is how legends are made of. No media, no bouncers only commitment towards loyal employees. There is a lot to learn for all entrepreneurs and businessmen that money is not everything all that matters is being a great human being."

Desai also clarified that Tata is not his former boss. "He is not my Ex Boss. He came to meet his employee in my Friends housing complex. I have not met him," he wrote.