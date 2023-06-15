Ramkrishna Forgings, Titagarh Wagons bags contract worth over Rs 12,000 crore from railway ministry

Under the contract, the consortium will manufacture and supply 15,40,000 forged wheels over a span of 20 years. As per the contract, the consortium will be delivering 40,000 forged wheels during the first year, 60,000 wheels in the second year and 80,000 wheels every subsequent year thereafter.

A consortium between Ramkrishna Forgings Limited (RKFL) and Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL), were awarded a contract worth Rs 12,226.5 crore under AatmaNirbhar Bharat Initiative by Ministry of Railways.

Under the contract, the consortium will manufacture and supply 15,40,000 forged wheels over a span of 20 years. As per the contract, the consortium will be delivering 40,000 forged wheels during the first year, 60,000 wheels in the second year and 80,000 wheels every subsequent year thereafter.

The wheels manufactured under this agreement will cater to the requirements of multiple platforms, such as the LHB coaches, WAG9 Locomotives, Vande Bharat Express Trains, etc.

The RKFL-TRSL consortium will be establishing a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to manufacture these forged wheels, with total annual production targeted at 2,00,000 wheels when fully operational.

Not only will this facility address the demands of the domestic railway sector, but also help the consortium address the latent demand from the private sector as well as export markets.

The successful execution of this project will require a capital expenditure ranging from Rs 1,000 to1,200 crores. To meet this financial requirement, both companies will contribute equity on an equal basis, ensuring a robust funding structure to support the project's capital expenditure needs.

Shares of Ramkrishna Forgings closed 2.26 percent lower at Rs 411 per share today while shares of Titagarh Wagons closed with a gain of 0.096 percent at Rs 416.80 per share.