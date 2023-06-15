Ramkrishna Forgings, Titagarh Wagons bags contract worth over Rs 12,000 crore from railway ministry

Under the contract, the consortium will manufacture and supply 15,40,000 forged wheels over a span of 20 years. As per the contract, the consortium will be delivering 40,000 forged wheels during the first year, 60,000 wheels in the second year and 80,000 wheels every subsequent year thereafter.

A consortium between Ramkrishna Forgings Limited (RKFL) and Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL), were awarded a contract worth Rs 12,226.5 crore under AatmaNirbhar Bharat Initiative by Ministry of Railways.

Under the contract, the consortium will manufacture and supply 15,40,000 forged wheels over a span of 20 years. As per the contract, the consortium will be delivering 40,000 forged wheels during the first year, 60,000 wheels in the second year and 80,000 wheels every subsequent year thereafter.

The wheels manufactured under this agreement will cater to the requirements of multiple platforms, such as the LHB coaches, WAG9 Locomotives, Vande Bharat Express Trains, etc.