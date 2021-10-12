Ramkrishna Forgings expects chip shortage issue to get resolved in a month

According to Lalit Khetan, executive director and CFO at Ramkrishna Forgings, the semiconductor shortage issue that the industry is currently facing is temporary. He expects the issue to get resolved in one month's time. For the upcoming quarters, he is hopeful of improving upon the company's current quarter performance.

“It will be over in the next one month’s time,” he said.

Chip shortage certainly has some impact but still Khetan believes that the company will be able to perform better.

“What we have done in the current quarter, we will be able to replicate and improve upon that,” he said.

On the back of the guidance the company is getting from its original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the underlying demand, he expects to continue the strong performance.

“We are looking to continue the strong performance we have posted in this quarter and the upcoming quarter looks very strong to us,” he said.

In terms of raw material price increase, the company has already said that it is able to pass-through the entire price increase to the customers.

“We are able to pass-through the entire raw material cost increase to the customers,” Khetan said.

